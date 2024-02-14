Mamata Banerjee 'mute spectator' to violence, 'jungle raj' prevails in West Bengal: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday charged that "jungle raj" prevailed in West Bengal and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the state was rocked by protests and clashes over the claims of sexual harassment of women in the state's Sandeshkhali area.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed there is "complete anarchy and lawlessness" in West Bengal under the TMC rule with Chief Minister Banerjee allegedly providing protection to her party goons who allegedly raped and exploited tribal women in Sandeshkhali.

"There is jungle raj in West Bengal. Our sisters who belong to the scheduled tribes are being raped and assaulted by the TMC goons and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a mute spectator," he charged.