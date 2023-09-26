Mamata urges people to follow Vidyasagar's values of equality, education

She said that Vidyasagar's commitment to social progress and his contributions to Bengal’s culture is a testament to the power of knowledge "Today, on his birthday anniversary, we honour the life and legacy of the great reformer and scholar, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. His commitment to social progress and his enduring contributions to our culture is a testament to the power of knowledge and compassion. The indomitable spirit with which he championed education and women's rights resonates through the ages and continues to inspire us," Banerjee posted on X.