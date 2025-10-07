Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata visits injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu at Siliguri hospital, assures all help

The CM's visit comes a day after a political storm erupted over the assault of two BJP leaders - Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh - in flood-ravaged north Bengal.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 13:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 13:11 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us