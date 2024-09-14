Mamata visits protest site, urges medics to resume work; will not compromise, say protestors

Kolkata: Amid the continuing impasse, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where the junior doctors were protesting, and assured them that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was found guilty.

Addressing the protesting doctors amid chants of 'we want justice' outside the Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, Banerjee said she would not take any steps against them as she did not believe in suppressing a democratic movement. "Bengal is not Uttar Pradesh," she said.

However, after she left the site, the agitating doctors said they were not ready to compromise on their demands till discussions were held, indicating no immediate breakthrough in the impasse.

Accompanied by DGP Rajiv Kumar, Banerjee reached the site in Sector 5 around 1 pm, taking those present there by surprise.

She said she was spending sleepless nights as the medics were agitating on the road amid rains.