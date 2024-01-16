Mamata vows to protect Dakshineswar skywalk; TMC calls Railways' proposal a 'blatant assault on Bengal'

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, said that her government will not allow the dismantling of a skywalk built close to Dakshineswar Kali Temple on the northern fringes of Kolkata.
“I will not let the Dakshineswar skywalk be broken down, till there’s blood in me,” Banerjee said. The chief minister’s strong response was in the context of a letter written to a secretary in the state government by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. The letter dated November 20, 2023, seeks 'in-principle approval for clearance of various utilities for extension of Metro viaduct at Dakshineswar station limit'.
Shashi Panja, minister in the state government and spokesperson for Trinamool, shared the copy of the said letter on X and stated that the expansion plans could lead to dismantling of the skywalk, terming the proposal as a “reckless interference” and a “blatant assault on Bengal”.
“Metro Railway have requested RVNL to plan and construct the extension of viaduct at far end of Dakshineswar station so as to get adequate signal overlap which can allow trains coming to platform directly (sic),” the letter states.
“Detailed topographic survey along feasibility study have already been conducted as desired by Metro Railway to relocate the existing utilities such as entry exit structure of Sky walk, connecting ramp of FOB etc. which are infringing the proposed extension of Metro viaduct (sic),” the letter adds.
The chief minister said that the letter was written to the PWD secretary. Banerjee, without naming her political opponents, said that “they” talk big about places of worship, and even allege that she doesn’t permit religious festivities. She added that dismantling of the skywalk will not be allowed to happen, adding that it has been constructed after making great efforts and overcoming civic hurdles.
Banerjee also mentioned that another spot – Alipore Bodyguard Lines will also be protected, and suggested that alternatively land under the Defence Ministry can be asked for. The chief minister added that she is not bound to accept the request, nor is ready to accept the same.