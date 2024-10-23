Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Mamata wants 'good friend' Bangladesh to release 84 jailed fishermen of Bengal

During an interaction with the journalists at the state secretariat, the Bengal CM said that India has a “very good friendship" with the neighbouring country.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 01:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 01:47 IST
India NewsMamata BanerjeeBangaldesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us