Man arrested for threatening doctor at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata

According to police sources, a complaint was lodged on Wednesday afternoon by a doctor at R G Kar Hospital against a person who came with his relative to the hospital's trauma unit for treatment.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 21:45 IST

Kolkata Hospital Doctor Arrest threat West Bengal News

