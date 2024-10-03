Man arrested for threatening doctor at R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata

<p>Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly threatening and abusing a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which has been the cradle of protests over the rape and murder of a medic, over disagreements regarding the treatment of a patient, officials said.</p>.<p>According to police sources, a complaint was lodged on Wednesday afternoon by a doctor at R G Kar Hospital against a person who came with his relative to the hospital's trauma unit for treatment.</p>.Junior doctors' mega rally on Mahalaya begins demanding justice for R G Kar victim.<p>"The person abused and threatened the attending doctor with dire consequences over treatment of the patient. The on-duty police personnel detained him. The patient later left the hospital for treatment at another medical institute. The detained person was later arrested," a police officer said.</p>.<p>The police have started an investigation into the case which has been filed under Section 351(3)/132/79/54 BNS at Tala police station.</p>