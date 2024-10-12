Mass resignation by doctors not acceptable, has to be done individually: Bengal government amid R G Kar protests

<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> government on Saturday said the mass resignation of doctors of state-run hospitals is not valid and it must be submitted individually according to service rules.</p>.<p>Several doctors from state-run hospitals have submitted collectively signed "resignation" letters to the government seeking justice for the post-graduate trainee who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and in support of junior medics on a fast-unto-death to press for their demands.</p>.<p>"Unless an employee sends in his/her resignation personally to the employer as per service rules, it is not a resignation letter," Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a>, told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.</p>.<p>He clarified that the letters sent by the doctors were merely collective signatures without addressing specific issues.</p>.Mamata Banerjee welcomes Centre's move to confer classical language status to Bengali.<p>Bandyopadhyay emphasised the government's intention to clarify the situation amidst confusion regarding the mass resignations by senior doctors from various government hospitals, including R G Kar Medical College and IPGMER and SSKM Hospital.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, a group of senior doctors at R G Kar Medical College sent a collectively signed "mass resignation" letter in solidarity with their protesting junior colleagues. Subsequently, similar letters were sent by doctors from other state-run hospitals.</p>.<p>Junior doctors at several government hospitals in the state are on a fast-unto-death demanding justice for their murdered colleague, the resignation of the state’s health secretary, and enhanced workplace security.</p>.<p>The government asserted that healthcare services in state-run hospitals have not been disrupted, as senior doctors continue to work normally. The junior doctors had called off their 'total cease work' at state-run medical colleges and hospitals on October 4.</p>.<p>The mass resignations are being interpreted as a symbolic gesture of solidarity from senior doctors with their junior counterparts, the government said</p>