Homeindiawest bengal

Matter under investigation, won't comment on it: Mamata Banerjee on ED attack incident

TMC leader Shahjahan has been missing since the attack.
Last Updated 11 January 2024, 14:34 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday refused to comment on the Sandeshkhali incident and the subsequent escape of party leader Shahjahan Sheikh saying the matter is under investigation.

"The matter is under investigation, I do not have any comments (on it)," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Last Friday, three Enforcement Department (ED) officers were assaulted and their vehicles damaged allegedly by supporters of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh when they tried to raid his residence at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the ration distribution scam.

Shahjahan, considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam, has been missing since then.

(Published 11 January 2024, 14:34 IST)
India NewsWest BengalEnforcement DirectorateEDTMCMamata Banerjee

