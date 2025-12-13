<p>Chaos erupted at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday after football legend Lionel Messi left the venue—much earlier than planned—leaving many fans disappointed. </p><p>Many of them—who had gathered at the stadium to catch a glimpse of the footballer— got up in anger and began throwing water bottles and chairs from the stands. <br><br>One of them told the news agency <em>ANI</em>, "Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi...Why did they call us then. We have got a ticket for 12 thousand, but we were not even able to see his face."</p>.<p>Another said, "Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn't see anything. He didn't take a single kick or a single penalty. They said they would bring Shah Rukh Khan too. They didn't bring anyone. He came for 10 minutes and left. So much money, emotions, and time wasted. We couldn't see anything..."</p>