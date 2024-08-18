Met forecasts very heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal till August 20

Kolkata: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted very heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal till August 20, driven by a low-pressure area and an active monsoon.

This weather system is expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area and move in a west-northwestward direction.

Over the next three to four days, it is likely to travel from southern Bangladesh across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, it said.