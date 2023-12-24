Modi extends best wishes to Bhagavad Gita recitation event in Kolkata

He emphasised its role as a handbook for navigating life's challenges, stating, "It also serves as a handbook to navigate through the challenges of life."

Expressing confidence in the positive impact of the recitation, Modi remarked, 'I am positive that the recitation of Srimad Bhagavad Gita by such a huge gathering of people who have come together from different walks of life will not only boost social harmony but will also infuse energy into our nation's development journey.'

Highlighting India's cultural heritage as a blend of lofty traditions, profound knowledge, and philosophical-spiritual wisdom, the prime minister stressed, 'Inclusivity, cultural diversity, and harmony are our inherent strengths.' He noted that from the times of Mahabharat to the present day, the Bhagavad Gita continues to inspire individuals.