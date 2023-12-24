Nearly 1 lakh people chant Bhagavad Gita verses in Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade grounds

Reflecting on the event, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar remarked, "Bhagavad Gita is the biggest gift of India to the world. Those who are mocking the event don't have any respect towards the Hindu religion and its traditions. Those who are trying to divide the Hindus would fail in their endeavours."

Prominent figures from the Bengal BJP unit and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership were in attendance, actively reciting the verses.