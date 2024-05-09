Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | New videos claim Sandeshkhali women deceived to lodge complaints of rape; TMC slams BJP

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading falsehood about the incidents of Sandeskhali, after purported videos claimed that a local saffron party leader made several women sign blank papers which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.

The videos surfaced days after another clipping became viral, which showed a local functionary of the party claiming that the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was behind the episode.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of any of the videos.

"This again proves that the BJP is spreading falsehood. We have also complained to the Election Commission. This despicable act of fabrication and intimidation will not go unpunished," senior TMC leader and state minister Shashi Panja said.

In one of the latest videos, a woman was heard saying, "We were deceived into signing on blank papers. We discovered later that rape complaints had been lodged in our names. This is a blatant lie.”

The woman said the authorities should take action against the woman BJP leader who manipulated them to sign on blank papers.