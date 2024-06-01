Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Excise case: Delhi court reserves order on interim bail plea of Arvind Kejriwal

The Court has reserved the order for June 5 after hearing arguments from the central probe agencies as well as the counsel appearing for Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 10:24 IST
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 10:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Saturday reserved for June 5 its order on an application moved by Delhi Chief Minster and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal seeking interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order, observing that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal's interim relief granted by the apex court ends on June 1 and he has to surrender by Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2024, 10:24 IST
India NewsDelhiArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT