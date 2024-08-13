Nirbhaya Part 2: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla slams TMC over medical college rape-murder case

Speaking about the R G Kar medical college and hospital rape and murder case, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "What has happened in West Bengal under the watch of Mamata Banerjee and the TMC government is nothing short of Nirbhaya Part 2."
Poonawalla said in Delhi, "It is evident now that this was not a rape, it was a gang rape. The evidence indicates that. But only one accused has been arrested. The rest of the accused are being protected because of their links with TMC... The TMC government's inquiry committee comprises of interns and people close to the TMC. So, they want to hide something..."
Published 13 August 2024, 05:52 IST