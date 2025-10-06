Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

North Bengal floods man-made, DVC unilaterally releasing water to save Jharkhand: Mamata Banerjee

CM Mamata Banerjee left for Bagdogra to oversee relief and rescue operations in the flood-ravaged areas of north Bengal.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 09:09 IST
India NewsWest BengalfloodsMamata BanerjeeJharkhand

Follow us on :

Follow Us