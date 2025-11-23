Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Memory in the age of forgetting

Memory in the age of forgetting

We are facing the crisis of digital remembrance. Every generation has worried about the erosion of memory, but ours is the first to make forgetting a feature, not a flaw.
Gurucharan Gollerkeri
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 19:29 IST
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 19:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPrismmemory

Follow us on :

Follow Us