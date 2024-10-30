One dead, several injured in Bengal oil manufacturing unit blaze

<p>Kolkata: One person died and a few others were injured after a fire broke out at an oil manufacturing unit in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.</p>.<p>At least 11 fire tenders were pressed into service at the factory in Badubazar area of Barasat.</p>.<p>"It seems a few people are stuck inside the factory. The cause of the fire is not yet known," an officer of the state fire department told <em>PTI.</em></p>.<p>Locals are also assisting the fire brigade personnel in the rescue work, he said.</p>.<p>The injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital.</p>