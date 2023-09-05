Over 14 kg of smuggled gold seized in operation along Indo-Bangladesh border

A search operation along the Indo-Bangladesh border has resulted in the recovery of over 14 kg of gold.

The operation was conducted against gold smugglers near Gede in West Bengal’s Nadia district on September 2, by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, with the assistance of the Border Security Force, an official release said.

The search in the region led to the recovery of 106 biscuits and cut pieces of foreign-origin gold, weighing 14.3 kg. The smuggled gold was buried in packets - in a pit in a forested area, close to the international border.

“Two persons have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. This seizure is a major success for DRI in combating gold smuggling and in unearthing the novel modus operandi adopted by gold smugglers. Further investigation is in progress,” the PIB release stated.