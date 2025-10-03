Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Concerned about troubling employment trends in tech industry, US Senate tells TCS

In fiscal year 2025, the IT firm received approval to hire 5,505 H-1B employees, making it the second largest employer of newly approved H-1B beneficiaries in the US.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 10:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 10:46 IST
Business NewsTCSbusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us