Pangolin scales seized from West Bengal's Darjeeling, one arrested

<p>Siliguri/Kolkata: The forest department of West Bengal on Friday said it has seized 4.6 kg of Pangolin scales from a person at Bagdogra in Darjeeling district.</p>.<p>According to an official, the man was arrested following a tip-off on Thursday, while a manhunt is continuing to nab all those involved in a wildlife bodyparts smuggling racket.</p>.<p>Pangolin scales weighing around 4.6 kg were recovered from him, the official said adding the consignment was apparently headed towards China via Nepal.</p>.<p>Pangolin body parts are used to prepare herbal medicines in China.</p>.<p>Going by the huge quantity of scales seized, it is presumed at least 10 pangolins were killed to get them, the official said.</p>.<p>Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) Debal Roy told <em>PTI</em> in Kolkata that a wildlife trafficking racket across borders is active in the zone covering Siliguri and neighbouring countries including China and Nepal.</p>.<p>"Trafficking of Pangolin body parts is a major part of the racket. We are aware of the situation. The state forest department and its central counterparts are acting in cohesion to bust the racket," Roy said.</p>.<p>In a recent conference with forest officials of neighbouring countries, the issue of trafficking of wildlife body parts and rare species of animals was raised, he said.</p>