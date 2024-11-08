Home
Pangolin scales seized from West Bengal's Darjeeling, one arrested

According to an official, the man was arrested following a tip-off on Thursday, while a manhunt is continuing to nab all those involved in a wildlife bodyparts smuggling racket.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 13:03 IST

PangolinDarjeelingtraffickingWest Bengal News

