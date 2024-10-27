Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Peace can be established in Bengal only when cross-border infiltration stops: Amit Shah

Shah claimed that illegal immigration from the neighbouring country will be stopped if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal in 2026.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 09:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 09:02 IST
India NewsAmit ShahWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us