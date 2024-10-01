Home
People in Bengal wait for Durga puja throughout year: Mamata amid cease work by medics

The medics held a governing body meeting throughout the night before announcing their decision to go for an indefinite and total cease work from Tuesday morning.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 13:59 IST

India NewsKolkataMamata BanerjeeDurga PujaDoctors' protest

