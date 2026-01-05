<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Monday greeted West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on her birthday, and prayed for her good health and long life.</p>.<p>Born on this day in 1955, Banerjee is a three-time chief minister of West Bengal.</p>.'Insult to Bengal': CM Mamata Banerjee seeks PM Modi's apology over 'Bankim da' reference.<p>"Birthday wishes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Didi. I pray for her good health and long life," Modi wrote on X.</p>.<p>Banerjee was elected to Lok Sabha for seven times and also served as a union cabinet minister. She is the first woman chief minister of West Bengal. </p>