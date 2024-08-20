Probe initiated by police against ex-principal of RG Kar hospital for financial irregularities

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Tuesday began an investigation against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh for his alleged involvement in "financial irregularities" in the state-run health facility, a senior officer said.

The probe against Ghosh commenced after a four-member SIT was constituted to investigate the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found earlier this month.

The police are likely to summon Ghosh in connection with its investigation, the officer said.