R G Kar case: CBI nabs man believed to be TMC youth leader in graft probe against Sandip Ghosh

<p>Kolkata: The CBI arrested Ashish Pandey, understood to be a Trinamool Congress youth leader, on Thursday in connection with the corruption case against RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh, officials said.</p><p>Pandey, who is said to be close to Ghosh, was under the probe agency's scanner and was questioned by the CBI on September 30, they said.</p><p>Ghosh was arrested in the corruption case on September 2. Later the agency took his custody in the August 9 alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the medical college in Kolkata.</p><p>In its FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan Cafe of 4/1, Belgachia, and Khama Louha.</p><p>The premises of all these entities named in the FIR were searched during the operation.</p><p>The agency has filed the FIR against Ghosh and the private entities under Indian Penal Code sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.</p>