india west bengal

R G Kar case: CBI nabs man believed to be TMC youth leader in graft probe against Sandip Ghosh

Pandey, who is said to be close to Ghosh, was under the probe agency's scanner and was questioned by the CBI on September 30, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 14:45 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 14:45 IST
