R G Kar case: West Bengal chief secy visits protest site of junior doctors

Eight doctors are currently on indefinite fast in Esplanade area while demanding that the state government act constructively by October 21 to end the impasse.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 10:40 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 10:40 IST
India NewsWest BengalProtests

