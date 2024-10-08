R G Kar financial misconduct: Court extends CBI custody of accused Ashish Pandey

<p>Kolkata: A Kolkata court on Monday extended the CBI custody of former House Staff of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Ashish Pandey for 11 days, an official said.</p>.<p>During the hearing, the central agency submitted that Pandey had paid the former principal of the hospital Sandip Ghosh, also arrested in the case, to get the 'House Staff' post.</p>.<p>The CBI arrested Pandey, who is Trinamool Chhatra Parishad unit president at the RG Kar hospital, on October 3 in connection with the corruption case against Ghosh.</p>.RG Kar rape-murder: CBI files charge sheet against key accused, rules out gang-rape.<p>Pandey used to decide who would be given which post in the Hospital in exchange for money, the CBI claimed in the court.</p>.<p>The central agency has described Pandey as one of Ghosh's trusted aides who had been threatening students and accepting bribes to arrange for assignments.</p>.<p>Pandey, arrested for financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital, has been allegedly running a "sex racket" at the RG Kar hospital. </p>