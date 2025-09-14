<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A session of the Kerala assembly beginning on Monday is likely to be stormy with due to allegations of custodial torture against the police and also of sexual misconduct against opposition MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.</p><p>Mamkootathil, who was suspended by the Congress in view of the allegations, will be allotted a separate bloc among the Opposition bench. It is still unknown whether Mamkootathil would turn up for the session or not. There were differences within the Congress on Mamkootathil turning up.</p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said on Sunday that since Mamkootathil was suspended from the party he himself would have to decide on whether to attend the session or not. </p>.Kerala: Veena George’s blame on UDF over amoebic meningoencephalitis study backfires.<p>He also added that some ruling front MLAs and even a minister were even facing sexual assault cases.</p><p>The Oppostion plans to launch a strong attack against the government over a series of custodial torture allegations that came out recently.</p><p>The session is scheduled up to October 10 with 12 days of sitting. The opening day's proceedings would be limited to obituary references to former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, former Speaker P P Thankachan and CPI MLA Vazhoor Soman.</p>