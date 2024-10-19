R G Kar issue: Doctors threaten to go on strike in Bengal on October 22 if demands not met

<p>Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal, who have been seeking justice for their deceased colleague at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Friday threatened to hold a strike by all medics in the state on October 22 if their demands are not met.</p>.<p>Stating that they are in talks with their colleagues in other states, the medics said there may also be a country-wide strike by doctors on Tuesday over the issue.</p>.<p>The junior medics said that they, along with senior doctors, were giving a deadline to the state government till October 21 to fulfil their demands.</p>.<p>"We want the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) to sit for a discussion and implement all our demands," Debasish Halder, one of the agitating junior doctors, told reporters.</p>.<p>"Unless this is done, all the junior and senior doctors of both government and private healthcare facilities will be forced to go on strike on Tuesday," he said after a meeting between the junior doctors and their seniors here.</p>.<p>Claiming that the doctors were not against the interest of the people, he said they had withdrawn their earlier cease work for the same.</p>.<p>"Our colleagues are holding a fast-unto-death. If the chief minister does not act by Monday, we will be forced to go on a strike on Tuesday," he said.</p>.<p>Halder said that their colleagues are continuing their indefinite fast to press for their demands.</p>.<p>The fast-unto-death by the agitating medics in West Bengal entered the 14th day on Friday over demands for justice for the deceased woman doctor of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace security.</p>.<p>The woman postgraduate trainee of the state-run hospital was allegedly raped and murdered in August.</p>.<p>So far, six fasting junior doctors have been hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated, a protesting medic said, adding that eight doctors are currently on indefinite fast at the agitation site in Esplanade in the heart of the city.</p>.R G Kar corruption case: CBI asks Bengal govt why ‘corrupt’ officials still in key posts.<p>"If any patient's health suffers owing to a strike on Tuesday, the state government will have to take responsibility for that," he said.</p>.<p>Sayantani Ghosh Hazra, another protesting doctor, questioned why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had not visited them even though their fast-unto-death has been continuing for 14 days.</p>.<p>"She is the guardian of the state and we are like her children. Could she not visit us once over our valid demands," Hazra, a post-graduate trainee doctor, said.</p>.<p>Hazra has been on fast since October 5.</p>.<p>Halder said that the junior doctors will also hold demonstrations at various hospitals on Monday.</p>.<p>"We are also in talks with our colleagues in other states and there may be a country-wide strike on Tuesday over the issue," he said.</p>.<p>Halder said the protesting doctor will hold a mega rally on Sunday and appealed to citizens to join them.</p>.<p>The protesting doctors are demanding justice for the deceased woman medic and immediate removal of state Health Secretary N S Nigam.</p>.<p>Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions such as CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.</p>.<p>The junior doctors went on a cease work following the rape-murder of their fellow medic at R G Kar hospital on August 9.</p>.<p>They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21, following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a meeting between Narayan Banerjee, a senior doctor and a known Left sympathiser, and Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday led to criticism from the agitating medics.</p>.<p>Banerjee said that he held the meeting in the interest of resolving the deadlock through dialogue.</p>.<p>"Dr Narayan Banerjee supports several of the demands of junior doctors. He also has a practical approach towards resolving the imbroglio keeping in mind the health condition of the medics," Ghosh said about the meeting.</p>.<p>The Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, however, said that Banerjee has acted in his personal capacity and is not representing them.</p>