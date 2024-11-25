Home
R G Kar protests: Supreme Court orders SIT probe into custodial torture case, weekly reports before Calcutta HC

The top court said the SIT, which will comprise officers, whose names were submitted by the state, shall submit its report on the progress of the investigation on weekly basis to the high court.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 10:43 IST

Comments
Published 25 November 2024, 10:43 IST
