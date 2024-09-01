R G Kar rape-murder: Filmmakers, movie stars march with activists, students, medics to add momentum to protest

Filmmakers, movie stars march with activists, students, medics to add momentum to protest against rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata

Kolkata: Film and theatre personalities, artists, civil society activists, students, and junior doctors took to the streets in Kolkata on Sunday to seek justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at a hospital run by the government of West Bengal on August 9.

The march followed by a sit-in demonstration added fresh momentum to the apolitical protests against the rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital after the outrage of the citizens was slightly eclipsed by the attempts by Bhartiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress to turn it into a political movement against the state’s Trinamool Congress government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP and the CPI(M), however, continued with their own sit-in demonstration and protest marches in Kolkata as well as other places in West Bengal.

A special session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly will commence on Monday with the TMC government planning to get a proposed legislation passed to amend the existing state laws to ensure capital punishment for convicted rapists. In response to the outrage over the rape and murder of the young doctor, the ruling TMC’s supremo and the state’s chief minister had on August 28 promised such a change in the state laws.

Award-winning actress-turned-filmmaker Aparna Sen, celebrity directors Srijit Mukhopadhyay and Birsa Dasgupta, singer Shovan Ganguly, movie stars like Swastika Mukherjee, Sudipta and Bidipta Chakraborty, Chaiti Ghosal, and Sohini Sarkar, as well as other luminaries from the entertainment industry of West Bengal, marched shoulder-to-shoulder with the activists, youths, students and medics. The protest march with the banner “Amra Tilottama” or “We are Tilottama” started from College Square in the city.

‘Tilottama’ and ‘Abhaya’ are the two pseudonyms of the victim used in public discourse to avoid disclosure of her real identity.

After the march reached Esplanade, it turned into an impromptu sit-in demonstration, which would continue till early in the morning on Monday. Swastika, Sudipta, Bidipta, and Sohini as well as other celebrity film and theatre personalities of West Bengal sat on the road along with other activists at the Rani Rashmani Avenue in central Kolkata.

“We are walking on the road together, demanding justice. If needed, I will hit the road again. The common people have the right to demand answers and know the truth,” Aparna Sen said when the protest march started at College Square near the University of Calcutta.