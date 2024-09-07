RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh part of 'criminal nexus', awarded aides contracts, CBI tells court: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the rape and murder of a trainee doctor and alleged financial irregularities at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), told a special court that the former principal of the college, Sandip Ghosh had "criminal nexus" with other co-accused for "wrongful gains."

According to a report by The Indian Express, in submissions made by CBI before the special court in Alipore on September 3, the agency has claimed that Ghosh favoured two of his aides IN getting hospital contracts. Ghosh, along with Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali, who are also co-accused in the financial irregularities case, were produced before the court on Tuesday.

At the behest of Ghosh, a firm owned by his security aide's wife was given the contract of a college cafe, the central probing agency has alleged, adding that the process of awarding tenders to his aides was "not transparent."