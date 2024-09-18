RG Kar impasse: West Bengal junior doctors meet with senior officials again, to continue sit-in, 'cease work'

Kolkata: The senior officials of the West Bengal government on Wednesday had another round of meeting with the protesting junior doctors, who did not call off the cease-work stir even after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted their demand for the removal of Indian Police Service officer Vineet Goyal from the helm of the Kolkata Police.

The junior doctors have been on a cease-work protest over the past 40 days since the rape and murder of one of their colleagues at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital run by the West Bengal government in Kolkata. A delegation of the agitating medics had a two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and other senior officials of the state government at the state secretariat building in Howrah on Wednesday to follow up on their discussion with the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence on Monday.

The junior doctors said before the meeting with the top bureaucrats that they wanted to discuss the issue of safety and security in the hospitals in the state. They also demanded clarity on the chief minister’s assurance for the formation of a task force. They said that they wanted to return to work but could do so only when their security would be ensured.

Sources said that the state government had accepted their demands for security at the hospitals and promised to introduce new measures soon.