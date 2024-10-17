Home
RG Kar issue: Junior doctors fast-unto-death enters 13th day

The protesting doctors have been demanding justice for the deceased woman medic of the RG Kar hospital, and immediate removal of state Health Secretary NS Nigam.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 08:11 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 08:11 IST
