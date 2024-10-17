RG Kar issue: Junior doctors fast-unto-death enters 13th day

<p>Kolkata: A fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> entered the 13th day on Thursday over demands for justice for the deceased post-graduate trainee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace security.</p>.<p>So far, six fasting junior doctors had to be hospitalised following severe deterioration of their health parameters, Dr Suvendu Mallick said.</p>.<p>At present, eight medics are on the indefinite fast at the protest site in Esplanade, situated at the heart of Kolkata, he said.</p>.<p>The protesting doctors have been demanding justice for the deceased woman medic of the RG Kar hospital, and immediate removal of state Health Secretary NS Nigam.</p>.<p>Their other demands include establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms and washrooms at their workplaces.</p>.R G Kar corruption case: CBI asks Bengal govt why ‘corrupt’ officials still in key posts.<p>They are also demanding increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.</p>.<p>The junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' following the alleged rape-murder of their fellow medic at RG Kar hospital on August 9.</p>.<p>They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands. </p>