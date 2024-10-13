RG Kar: Junior doctors’ hunger strike enters 9th day, others on 'symbolic fast'

<p>Kolkata: The hunger strike by junior doctors of West Bengal to press for their demands following the RG Kar hospital incident entered the ninth day on Sunday, when people are holding a "symblic fast" at various parts of the state to express solidarity with the agitators.</p>.<p>Three of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/r-g-kar-case-two-more-doctors-join-fast-unto-death-private-hospital-medics-call-for-partial-cease-work-3230191"> junior doctors</a> who were observing ‘fast unto death’ in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata </a>and Siliguri city in the northern part of the state have so far been hospitalised after their condition deteriorated.</p>.<p>"Their conditions are worsening but the state administration remains unmoved,” a leader of the agitating Junior Doctors Forum said.</p>.RG Kar doctor's death: Protestors march to CBI office demanding speedy justice.<p>Meanwhile, a group of former students of R G Kar hospital have reached the medical establishment for a symbolic fasting of 12 hours to express solidarity with the students on hunger strike.</p>.<p>However, they faced resistance from the CISF personnel who were on security duty at the hospital following a court order.</p>.<p>The ex-students, most of whom are senior citizens, said they will go ahead with their proposed symbolic fast programme, come what may.</p>.<p>Several people are also observing the "symblic fast" during the day in Malda and Murshidabad district.</p>.<p>The agitating doctors have urged people to observe "Arandhan" (no cooking) on Sunday to show solidarity and support for their cause.</p>.<p>A large number of common people visited the venue of the hunger strike during the past few days when the Durga Puja festivities were on.</p>.<p>The junior doctors have been demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital victim, immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, workplace security and other measures.</p>.<p>Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.</p>.RG Kar impasse: Another junior doctor on fast admitted to hospital after his condition worsened.<p>The hunger strike from October 5 followed nearly 50 days of ‘cease work’ in two phases. Their agitation began after an on-duty postgraduate trainee was allegedly raped and murdered inside state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.</p>.<p>While one person was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day, the CBI is now investigating the case on a Calcutta High Court order.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene before the situation escalates.</p>.<p>Doctors of private hospitals called for a 48-hour “partial cease work” from October 14 in medical establishments across West Bengal, in solidarity with the agitating junior medics observing a fast-unto-death.</p>.<p>The doctors, under the banner of Healthcare Professionals of Private Hospitals, however, said emergency services in all medical facilities will remain operational.</p>.RG Kar impasse: Doctors' body writes to Mamata, urges her to address grievances of junior medics.<p>The Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, has also called for a ‘protest carnival’ on October 15 at Esplanade.</p>.<p>The date coincides with the West Bengal government-organised carnival on Red Road, situated nearby, where prominent Durga Puja idols and decorations are showcased through processions and cultural events.</p>.<p>The ongoing agitation also prompted the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) to warn of a nationwide "complete shutdown of medical services" if any harm is caused to the protesting junior doctors. </p>