Doctor rape-murder case updates: 'How dare Didi threaten northeast?' Manipur CM slams Mamata's 'unrest' remark
Hello readers, the R G Kar doctor's rape and murder case has kept the nation on boil. As protests continue, parties have realised there is political mileage to be gained as well. TMC and BJP are at loggerheads in the state, with two of the saffron party workers getting shot at, a day after a protest was taken out to Nabanna, demanding CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation. The protest was met with heavy police action, and numerous arrests have been made. Mamata has now sparked a new row, with her comment that the unrest in Bengal can spread to other states, mentioning the northeast and Delhi. This has drawn heavy BJP ire with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slamming her. Now, Manipur CM N Biren Singh -- who has thus far been unable to contain the unrest in his state to any great extent -- has slammed the Bengal CM as well. Track the latest updates only with DH!
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 03:31 IST
Mamata Banerjee’s recent threats echo the dangerous rhetoric of a Pakistani politician: BJP's Locket Chatterjee
'How dare Didi threaten the Northeast?': CM Biren Singh of Manipur
BJP's Agnimitra Paul alleges victim's cremation certificate doesn't have parents' signs since TMC was in a hurry to 'destroy evidence'
IMA suspends membership of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh
India’s largest association of doctors with 400,000 members took such a step after a IMA disciplinary committee formed by its national president R V Asokan, considered the 'rape and murder of a post-graduate resident and subsequent developments at the hospital'
