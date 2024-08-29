Doctor rape-murder case updates: 'How dare Didi threaten northeast?' Manipur CM slams Mamata's 'unrest' remark

Hello readers, the R G Kar doctor's rape and murder case has kept the nation on boil. As protests continue, parties have realised there is political mileage to be gained as well. TMC and BJP are at loggerheads in the state, with two of the saffron party workers getting shot at, a day after a protest was taken out to Nabanna, demanding CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation. The protest was met with heavy police action, and numerous arrests have been made. Mamata has now sparked a new row, with her comment that the unrest in Bengal can spread to other states, mentioning the northeast and Delhi. This has drawn heavy BJP ire with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slamming her. Now, Manipur CM N Biren Singh -- who has thus far been unable to contain the unrest in his state to any great extent -- has slammed the Bengal CM as well. Track the latest updates only with DH!