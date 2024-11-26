Home
india west bengal

RG Kar rape murder case: Parents of deceased  doctor visit Bengal Assembly seeking justice

The teary-eyed parents of the doctor described the turmoil they have been since their daughter's body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 13:16 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 13:16 IST
India NewsWest BengalDoctorsexual assault casedoctor death

