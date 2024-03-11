JOIN US
Homeindiawest bengal

Sandeshkhali ED attack case: SC refuses to interfere with Calcutta HC order directing CBI probe

SC was hearing West Bengal government's plea against the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 09:34 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials.

SC was hearing West Bengal government's plea against the Calcutta High Court order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials.

The West Bengal government had last week moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court to transfer the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 to the CBI.

More to follow...

(Published 11 March 2024, 09:34 IST)
