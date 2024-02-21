Sandeshkhali: NCST team reaches Bengal to probe sexual harassment complaints

New Delhi: A three-member National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) team reached West Bengal Wednesday to investigate complaints of sexual harassment of tribal women in Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district, sources said.

Led by Vice Chairperson Ananta Nayak, the team will also inquire into the complaints of tribal land grabbing by "people associated with the Trinamool Congress", a source told PTI.

The commission has also issued notices to the chief secretary of West Bengal and the state police head, asking them to submit factual and action taken reports within three days.

The NCST inquiry comes amid a political uproar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections over alleged incidents of rape and harassment of women in Sandeshkhali.