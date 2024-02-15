Sandeshkhali row: BJP demands Mamata's statement, stages walkout from Assembly

Kolkata: The BJP MLAs on Thursday staged a walkout from the assembly demanding a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sandeshkhali, which has witnessed protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling TMC leaders.

CM Banerjee was not present at the House.

Led by BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga, the BJP legislators demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay asked them to maintain order.

Following this, the BJP legislators shouted slogans against the government and staged a walkout.