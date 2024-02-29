JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Sandeshkhali Highlights|TMC is confused, Sheikh arrested only because of our agitation: BJP chief Majumdar

The riverine Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district -- situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, had been on the boil for more than a month with protests against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. With Shahjahan's arrest, TMC has suspended the alledged accused as a much-needed step to ensure justice to several women who accused him of sexual harassment and land grab. Sheikh Shahjahan has been remanded to 10-day police custody by Basirhat court, many reactions poured in. Additionally, Bengal CID has taken over probe into cases lodged against him. Check out the latest highlights on Sandeshkhali with DH!
Last Updated 29 February 2024, 17:18 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:3729 Feb 2024

Absconding Trinamool Congress leader and strongman Sheikh Shajahan has been arrested.

03:1229 Feb 2024

What were National Commission for Scheduled Tribes' observations in the case?

05:4329 Feb 2024

TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh sent to 10 days in police custody by Basirhat court

07:1929 Feb 2024

West Bengal CID takes over investigation into cases lodged against TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh

07:5729 Feb 2024

TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who has been remanded to 10-day police custody, brought to West Bengal Police Directorate, Bhabani Bhawan in Kolkata

09:4729 Feb 2024

Calcutta HC to hear PIL seeking transfer of Sandeshkhali probe to CBI on Monday

Reeling from unrest, TMC leader Derek O'Brien in Kolkata announces Sheikh Shahjahan's suspension from the party for six years

12:1229 Feb 2024

Sheikh Shahjahan's close aide Aamir Ali Gazi has been arrested from Jharkhand: SDPO Minakha Aminul Islam Khan

13:2729 Feb 2024

'TMC at present is confused on what to do or not to do. After 55 days he was arrested and it was only because of our agitation,' says BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar

12:1229 Feb 2024

Centre did not take any action to support women wrestlers, alleged AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj while speaking on Sheikh's arrest

12:1229 Feb 2024

Sheikh Shahjahan's close aide Aamir Ali Gazi has been arrested from Jharkhand: SDPO Minakha Aminul Islam Khan

ANI reported.

12:1229 Feb 2024

'A man who is a rapist, who exploited women, was safeguarded by the TMC government,' says Union Minister Giriraj singh

11:0029 Feb 2024

Calcutta High Court stated the court has 'no sympathy' for the suspended leader

(Published 29 February 2024, 02:38 IST)
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCCrime Against WomenSexual Violenceland grab

Follow us on