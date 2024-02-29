Sandeshkhali Highlights|TMC is confused, Sheikh arrested only because of our agitation: BJP chief Majumdar
The riverine Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district -- situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, had been on the boil for more than a month with protests against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. With Shahjahan's arrest, TMC has suspended the alledged accused as a much-needed step to ensure justice to several women who accused him of sexual harassment and land grab. Sheikh Shahjahan has been remanded to 10-day police custody by Basirhat court, many reactions poured in. Additionally, Bengal CID has taken over probe into cases lodged against him. Check out the latest highlights on Sandeshkhali with DH!
Sheikh Shahjahan's close aide Aamir Ali Gazi has been arrested from Jharkhand: SDPO Minakha Aminul Islam Khan
ANI reported.
12:1229 Feb 2024
'A man who is a rapist, who exploited women, was safeguarded by the TMC government,' says Union Minister Giriraj singh
#WATCH | Speaking on the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "..I have never seen such a ruthless CM like Mamata Banerjee. A man who is a rapist, a man who exploited women, was safeguarded by the TMC government just to secure minority… pic.twitter.com/dUXoUfpcem