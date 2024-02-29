Sandeshkhali Highlights|TMC is confused, Sheikh arrested only because of our agitation: BJP chief Majumdar

The riverine Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district -- situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, had been on the boil for more than a month with protests against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and strongman Sheikh Shahjahan. With Shahjahan's arrest, TMC has suspended the alledged accused as a much-needed step to ensure justice to several women who accused him of sexual harassment and land grab. Sheikh Shahjahan has been remanded to 10-day police custody by Basirhat court, many reactions poured in. Additionally, Bengal CID has taken over probe into cases lodged against him. Check out the latest highlights on Sandeshkhali with DH!