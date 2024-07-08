SC appoints ex-CJI U U Lalit as head of panel for appointment of vice-chancellors in Bengal varsities

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday appointed former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit as chairman of the Search-cum-Selection Committees for appointment of Vice Chancellors in all state universities in West Bengal.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan noted the "rift" between the TMC government and the Governor, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities. The differences have created "stalemate" and "chaos" over how the universities should be run, felt the apex court.

The controversy before the court was related to appointment of Vice Chancellors in 35 state universities.

"The rift between the state government, on the one hand, and the Governor of West Bengal, who happens to be the Chancellor of subject Universities, on the other, is the root cause of stalemate in the appointment of regular Vice-Chancellors. To elaborate further, there is no consensus between the two sets of authorities in the matter of constitution and composition of Search Committees for shortlisting the candidates for appointment as Vice Chancellors," the bench said.

The court found that the chaos has further deepened as neither there are regular Vice Chancellors nor interim or ad-hoc ones are permitted to be appointed.