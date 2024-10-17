Home
Senior police officer visits spot where body of ‘raped’ woman found in West Bengal

The body has been taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital in Kalyani for post-mortem examination.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 10:21 IST

India NewsWest BengalCrimerape

