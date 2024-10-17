Senior police officer visits spot where body of ‘raped’ woman found in West Bengal

<p>Kolkata: An assistant director general (ADG) of police of West Bengal on Thursday visited the spot in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>’s Nadia district, where the body of a “raped and murdered” woman was found, an official said.</p>.<p>The body has been taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital in Kalyani for post-mortem examination.</p>.<p>The body, with the face bearing acid burns and with ruffled clothes, was found lying in a field of Krishnanagar town on Wednesday.</p>.<p>A man, claimed to be the boyfriend of the deceased, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the parents of the woman, alleging she was gang-raped and murdered.</p>.Body of woman 'raped, murdered' found in Bengal's Krishnanagar.<p>ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar visited the spot at Ashrampara area where the woman’s body was found, the official said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, police started questioning two close friends of the deceased, the officer said.</p>.<p>The police on Thursday produced the arrested accused before a local court.</p>.<p>The parents alleged that after gang rape and murder, the face of their daughter was burnt by acid to destroy evidence.</p>