<p>South Africa reached 220 for four at lunch to extend their second-innings lead over India to an imposing 508 and closed in on a series win in the second Test at Guwahati on Tuesday.</p><p>World Test champions South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 and even a draw in Guwahati would seal their first series win in India since 2000.</p><p>India suffered their fourth defeat in six home Tests in the opener in Kolkata and are battling to avoid another damaging loss.</p><p>The lost just one wicket in the second session.</p>.India vs South Africa: Visitors in the driver's seat as they extend lead .<p>A steady Tristian Stubbs was on 60 and Wiaan Mulder on 29 at the lunch interval.</p><p>Stubbs and Tony de Zorzi, who made 49, put on a fourth-wicket stand of 101 before Ravindra Jadeja dismissed De Zorzi for his third wicket of the day.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>