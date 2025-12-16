Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

SIR 2.0 | South, north Kolkata emerge twin flashpoints as voter deletions hit Bengal's urban heartland

Tollygunge, a politically significant constituency straddling south Kolkata and South 24 Parganas and associated with the Bengali film industry, logged 35,309 deletions, according to EC data.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 17:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 17:07 IST
India NewsKolkataspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us