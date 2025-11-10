Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

SIR 'votebandi' exercise, must be stopped immediately: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee also said she was unable to fathom the “hurry” to conduct the SIR just before elections.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 12:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 12:50 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us