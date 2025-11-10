Blast reported in car near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, police team at site

<p>An explosion in a car took place on Monday near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, Delhi Fire Department said on Monday.</p><p>Officials said casualties are feared. </p>.<p>The car was parked near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing three nearby vehicles. Firefighters controlled the blaze and police have cordoned off the area. High alert has been sounded in the national capital.</p><p><em><strong>More to follow...</strong></em></p>