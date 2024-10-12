Home
india west bengal

State govt, police must show some restraint: Bengal guv on arrest of 9 youths

The Governor welcomed Calcutta High Court's decision to grant interim bail to the youths, stating that people have the democratic right to protest and police should not harass ordinary citizens.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 20:05 IST

India NewsWest BengalC V Ananda Bose

